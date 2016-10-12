Idaho’s first utility-scale solar farm dedicated in Kuna, Ada County

Contractor DEPCOM held a dedication site tour of Idaho’s first utility-scale solar farm, Idaho Solar 1, on Sept. 16 off South Cloverdale Road. The farm straddles Ada County and Kuna. The event was attended by representatives from the city of Kuna, Ada County, the Idaho Department of Building Safety, Origis Energy, and Idaho Youth Ranch.

