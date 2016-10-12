Idaho’s first utility-scale solar farm dedicated in Kuna, Ada County
October 12, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here are City of Kuna officials Briana Buban-Vonder Haar, City Council; Richard Cardoza, City Council and Troy Behunin, City Planner. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
Contractor DEPCOM held a dedication site tour of Idaho’s first utility-scale solar farm, Idaho Solar 1, on Sept. 16 off South Cloverdale Road. The farm straddles Ada County and Kuna. The event was attended by representatives from the city of Kuna, Ada County, the Idaho Department of Building Safety, Origis Energy, and Idaho Youth Ranch.
Here representatives from DEPCOM, Origis Energy, City of Kuna, Ada County, the Idaho Department of Building Safety and the Idaho Youth Ranch pose for a drone photo after the site tour. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.