Kathy Thomson to retire from Credit Union League

Kathy Thomson will retire as president and CEO of the Idaho Credit Union League in January after 43 years with the organization.

Thomson joined the ICUL staff in 1973, and was named to the president/CEO position in early 2014.

During her career, the number of credit union members served in Idaho grew from 110,000 to 738,027. In 1975, Idaho credit unions protected $122 million in assets while today they have $7.2 billion of members’ financial assets, the group said in a prepared release.

Thomson has received several industry honors and certifications in the course of her career. She also served as Idaho’s National Youth Involvement Program representative, the Credit Unions for Kids liaison, and a board member on the Harland advisory board. She is now a board member of Credit Union House.