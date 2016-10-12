Quantcast
National recognition for streets in Ketchum and Coeur d’Alene (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 12, 2016 0

Two Idaho streets made the list of five Great Streets designated in the American Planning Association’s annual Great Places in America list, which was announced Oct. 3. Main Street in Ketchum and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene were recognized for “demonstrating exceptional character, quality and planning” that allow for economic growth, the measures APA uses to ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

