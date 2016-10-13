Quantcast
Kootenai Health invests more than $100M in expansions

Kootenai Health invests more than $100M in expansions

By: Sharon Fisher October 13, 2016 0

By next summer, Kootenai Health will have invested more than $100 million in expansions to its facilities in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls. In March, the community hospital, which serves Kootenai County, opened a $57 million expansion of the Coeur d’Alene hospital, and is now working on a $45 million expansion of its emergency room ...

