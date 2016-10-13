Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

By next summer, Kootenai Health will have invested more than $100 million in expansions to its facilities in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls. In March, the community hospital, which serves Kootenai County, opened a $57 million expansion of the Coeur d’Alene hospital, and is now working on a $45 million expansion of its emergency room ...