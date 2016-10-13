Tracy Kasper recognized as Idaho Realtor of the Year

Tracy Kasper was awarded the Idaho Realtor of the Year Award at the Idaho Realtors annual conference on Oct. 6. Kasper, the 55th recipient of the award, will represent Idaho at the National Association of Realtors Realtor of the Year ceremonies in Orlando in November.

The Realtor of the Year committee consists of the four immediate past ROTYs and the selection is based on civic activities, business and educational accomplishments, local board activities, state association activities and national association activities.

Kasper is the owner of Silverhawk Realty in Caldwell, which has five offices, with more than 64 agents in Idaho and Ontario, Ore. She has more than 20 years of real estate experience.