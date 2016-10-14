Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



More than 9.5 million households across the country do not use a bank, and that decision is costing them millions of dollars in fees, according to a new report by the personal finance website Nerdwallet. Idaho ranked at around the middle of the country in households without a bank account, with 5.4 percent of its households ...