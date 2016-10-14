Quantcast
Jessika Rouse and Caleb Schurger join Eide Bailly

By: IBR Staff October 14, 2016 0

Jessika Rouse and Caleb Schurger have joined the Boise office of the regional CPA and business advisory firm Eide Bailly LLP.

Rouse joins Eide Bailly as an tax associate. She is a recent graduate of Boise State University with a B.B.A. in accountancy and B.A. in sociology. Rouse is working toward her CPA license.

Schurger holds the CPA designation and joins Eide Bailly as a senior tax associate. He has more than four years of public accounting experience. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Idaho and  M.S. in accountancy from San Diego State University. 

