Kelly A. Cameron named managing partner at Perkins Coie in Boise

Kelly A. Cameron has been named managing partner of Perkins Coie office in Boise. Cameron succeeds Robert Maynard, who has served in the role since 2007. Perkins Coie’s Boise office opened in 1997.

Cameron counsels clients on intellectual property and trade secrets, noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements, unfair competition claims and claims arising under the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. He also represents employment and business clients in multi-party product liability litigation, complex commercial disputes, regulated investment advisor and broker litigation and contract disputes.

Kelly is active in pro bono work, having been involved in civil rights and constitutional litigation in federal District Courts, the United States Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court of the United States. He earned his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law and B.A. from Brigham Young University.