Largest Idaho solar plant to open Oct. 20

The largest solar plant in Idaho will have its official opening Oct 20.

The Grand View Solar project by Clēnera features about 340,000 solar panels across 637 acres. It is located 20 miles southwest of Mountain Home.

This is Clēnera’s first Idaho project since moving its headquarters to Boise from Phoenix in 2014. The company has more than 30 full-time employees at its Boise office.

Grand View Solar can produce 108 megawatts at full capacity, enough to power more than 17,500 homes.

Idaho Power has a 20-year contract with Clēnera for the Grand View solar plant and it will purchase the energy the plant produces at an average of about $70 per megawatt-hour. Idaho Power will pay about $310 million through the life of the contract.

To help cover the cost of integrating the solar plant into Idaho Power’s transmission and distribution system, Clēnera will pay a negotiated charge of about $1 per megawatt-hour in the first year and about $1.85 per megawatt-hour by the end of the contract.