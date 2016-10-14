Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Plan now for business transition (access required)

Plan now for business transition (access required)

By: Matt Bisturis October 14, 2016 0

Many business owners know that planning for the eventual transition of their business provides opportunities to maximize its value and exit on more favorable terms. However, in the real estate and construction industry – where many businesses are family-owned or closely held – there is often more at stake for an owner than just the ...

About Matt Bisturis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo