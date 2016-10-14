Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 10.14.16 (access required)

Roundup 10.14.16 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 14, 2016 0

Prudential Overall Supply leased 2,090 square feet of industrial space at Airport Park on Airport Way. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant and Matt Mahoney of Lee and Associates represented the landlord. Boss Tools leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 2755 S. Beverly St., Suite 120, in Boise. Jen McEntee of Cushman ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo