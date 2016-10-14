Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Prudential Overall Supply leased 2,090 square feet of industrial space at Airport Park on Airport Way. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant and Matt Mahoney of Lee and Associates represented the landlord. Boss Tools leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 2755 S. Beverly St., Suite 120, in Boise. Jen McEntee of Cushman ...