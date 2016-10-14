T-O Engineers hires landscape architect, engineers-in-training

Landscape Architect Jamie Snyder and Engineers-in-Training Kristina Keith and Johnny Zacarias have joined T-O Engineers.

Snyder will work in land development and landscape architecture in the firm’s Meridian office. She’s a registered landscape architect in Idaho and Oregon and has nearly eight years of landscape architecture experience after working for high-end residential and resort clients in the Sun Valley area.



Keith will serve as a land development staff engineer at the firm’s Nampa location. She has two and a half years of land development experience.



Zacarias will be working with the land development group in the Meridian office. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 2015 and has been working in Las Vegas until now. Zacarias has experience in geotechnical field observation.