Amy Parrish joins the Inn at 500 Capitol sales team

Amy Parrish has joined the Inn at 500 Capitol as corporate sales manager.

Parrish’s role includes building new corporate client relationships and expanding upon existing client relationships. She has more than 12 years of hotel sales and catering expertise, most recently as leader of corporate sales at SpringHill Suites Boise ParkCenter and Residence Inn by Marriot in downtown Boise.

Parrish is a Boise State University graduate. She is a Boise State University Alumni Association board member and serves as treasurer for the Southwest Idaho Travel Association Board.