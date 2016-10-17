Quantcast
Light industrial is becoming a home address in Ketchum (access required)

Light industrial is becoming a home address in Ketchum (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 17, 2016 0

Light industrial is a way of life for Ketchum artist Gay Bawa Odmark. Odmark, a photographer, painter and printmaker, has lived for six years upstairs in the Redfish Building, a commercial structure at the Northwood Business Park. She has offices around her and businesses on ground level. Odmark is among a couple dozen people living upstairs in ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

