UpCycle Studio, a local indoor cycling, yoga and TRX training startup, plans to open sometime around Thanksgiving in the former Jos. A. Bank space in downtown Boise’s BoDo district. UpCycle will showcase 30 Stages SC3 Series bikes on three staggered rows in a room that can recreate outdoor settings with video and use data generated by ...