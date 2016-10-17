Quantcast
UpCycle indoor bike studio fills Jos. A. Bank vacancy in BoDo

By: Teya Vitu October 17, 2016

UpCycle Studio, a local indoor cycling, yoga and TRX training startup, plans to open sometime around Thanksgiving in the former Jos. A. Bank space in downtown Boise’s BoDo district. UpCycle will showcase 30 Stages SC3 Series bikes on three staggered rows in a room that can recreate outdoor settings with video and use data generated by ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

