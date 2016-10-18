Boise Regional Realtors appointed to national committees

Six members of Boise Regional Realtors have been appointed to national committees for next year at the National Association of Realtors.

Michelle Bailey of Keller Williams Realty Boise is a member of the Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee. Kit Fitzgerald of Red Barn Real Estate is vice chair of the Leadership Academy Advisory Group and member of the Realtor Political Action Committee Major Investor Council. Gail Hartnett of Keller Williams Realty Boise is a member of the Realtor Party Member Involvement Committee. Brenda Kolsen of Woodhouse Group is a member of the Professional Development Committee. Georgia Meacham of Georgia Meacham & Company is a member of the Housing Opportunity Committee and Vice Chair of the Smart Growth Advisory Board. And Katrina Wehr of Keller Williams Realty Boise is a member of the Risk Management Issues Committee.

BRR members Julie DeLorenzo of Keller Williams Realty Boise and Carey Farmer of Group One Sotheby’s International Realty will serve as directors on NAR’s Board. Chief Executive Officer Breanna Vanstrom was also appointed to a national committee, and will serve on NAR’s 2017 Association Executive Young Professionals Network Advisory Board.