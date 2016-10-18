Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Hospitals hard at work on renovations, expansions (access required)

Hospitals hard at work on renovations, expansions (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 18, 2016 0

A survey earlier this year on hospital construction indicated that Idaho is on track with the rest of the nation when it comes to trends in this area. These include more emphasis on patient satisfaction, as well as moving from primarily new construction to modifying existing buildings. This also makes it more likely for construction projects ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo