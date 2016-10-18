Interfaith Sanctuary seeks donations for winter pop-up shop

On Oct.27, Interfaith Sanctuary will hold a pop-up shop with free seasonally appropriate clothing for the homeless from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Sanctuary is located at 1620 W River Street in Boise.

The pop-up shop will be set up like an outdoor clothing store with clothes donated by the community displayed in a fun and fashionable way. Guests from Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi, and other shelter organizations will be invited to fill a shopping bag with sweaters, pants, new socks, winter hats, backpacks, handbags, scarves, and winter coats for free.

If you’d like to donate, take gently used items to the Sanctuary’s development offices at 3350 Americana Terrace, Suite 320. Call Jodi Peterson with questions at (208) 343-4160.