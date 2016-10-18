ISU holds ceremony for newly christened Kasiska Division of Health Sciences

The largest academic unit of Idaho State University has been named the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences to recognize the Kasiska Family Foundation.

More than 4,000 students at ISU have received scholarships from the Kasiska Family Foundation since 1987. The foundation has given more than $14 million over the past decades. A new donation of $3 million was announced during the Aug. 30 naming event, bringing the total to more than $17 million.

The Kasiska Division of Health Sciences makes up roughly one third of the total ISU student body and houses the College of Pharmacy, School of Nursing, School of Health Professions, Office of Medical and Oral Health and the School of Rehabilitation and Communication Sciences. The KDHS offers 22 health professions programs and operates 15 clinics on ISU campuses.