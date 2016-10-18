Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has bought 8.11 acres of private land just outside Buhl to build the first national cemetery for veterans in Idaho. The VA bought the land for $51,250 across the street from the West End Cemetery, about 14 miles west of Twin Falls, according to a VA news release. The national cemetery ...