Home / IBR Headlines / National cemetery pegged for Buhl; state vet cemetery in works for eastern Idaho (access required)

National cemetery pegged for Buhl; state vet cemetery in works for eastern Idaho (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 18, 2016 0

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has bought 8.11 acres of private land just outside Buhl to build the first national cemetery for veterans in Idaho. The VA bought the land for $51,250 across the street from the West End Cemetery, about 14 miles west of Twin Falls, according to a VA news release. The national cemetery ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

