Tamarack homeowners purchase much of Tamarack ski resort (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 18, 2016 0

In three transactions in the past few weeks, the homeowners association at Tamarack Resort have waded through various tax deed thickets to acquire ownership of most of the ski resort near Donnelly. The Tamarack Municipal Association (TMA), as the homeowners group is called, has operated the ski resort off and on for several years as Tamarack ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

