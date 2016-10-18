Valley Wide Cooperative donates to Cassia County Sheriff K-9 Unit
By: IBR Staff
October 18, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Lieutenant Jason Rogers; Deputy Chris Weber; K9 Krieger; Sheriff Jay Heward; and Jason Pollard, Valley Wide Coop, director of marketing. Photo courtesy of Valley Wide.
Valley Wide Cooperative and Valley Agronomics LLC, donated $200 to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit program.
The money will be used for purchasing training equipment. The K-9 program is important to the department’s ability to track down criminals and drugs.