American Semiconductor launches equity crowdfunding campaign (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 19, 2016 0

The flexible semiconductor manufacturing company American Semiconductor is conducting an equity crowdfunding campaign for a new manufacturing site in Boise. American Semiconductor announced in December that it will move the manufacturing of its products to the Treasure Valley from Arizona, California and Minnesota. The company has built 3,000 square feet of manufacturing space and has most of ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

