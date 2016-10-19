Quantcast
Intellectual property discussion at Boise Startup Week

By: IBR Staff October 19, 2016 0

Trailhead Hawley troxell

Photo courtesy of Hawley Troxell

A roundtable titled Discovering Intellectual Property: Perspectives From Private Counsel and the United States Patent and Trademark Office was one of more than 40 events held during Boise Startup Week at Trailhead Boise on Oct. 19.

The panel included (l-r)Molly Kocialski, director of the Rocky Mountain Regional United States Patent and Trademark Office; Katy Ritter, director and Technology Transfer Officer, Office of Technology Transfer at Boise State University; Chris Cuneo, a patent attorney at Parsons Behle and Latimer; Elizabeth Schierman, a patent attorney at Trask Britt in Salt Lake City; attorney Brad Frazer of Hawley Troxell, and Josh Hallock (not shown).

