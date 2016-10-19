Kim Tower is Idaho regional sales director for PacificSource

Kim Tower has been promoted to Idaho Regional Sales Director for PacificSource Health Plans. In her new role, Tower is responsible for commercial sales strategy, execution, and group retention for PacificSource’s business in the state of Idaho. She will be responsible or representing PacificSource in the Idaho marketplace and the broader business community

Tower brings to the position more than 19 years of experience in the health insurance industry. She most recently served as a sales executive for PacificSource, and previously worked as a benefit consultant for Wells Fargo Insurance Services and behavioral health services for BPA Health.