MDU Resources Foundation supports Junior Achievement of Idaho
By: IBR Staff
October 19, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Alice Pyle, Junior Achievement of Idaho; Hart Gilchrist; Intermountain Gas; Theresa Browne, Intermountain Gas; and Sheri Davis, Junior Achievement of Idaho. Photo courtesy of JA Idaho.
In August, the MDU Resources Foundation presented a $5,000 sponsorship of Junior Achievement of Idaho programs in Boise. With this gift, students in the Magic Valley and Pocatello will experience hands-on, experiential and grade-appropriate lessons related to financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.