Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / MDU Resources Foundation supports Junior Achievement of Idaho

MDU Resources Foundation supports Junior Achievement of Idaho

By: IBR Staff October 19, 2016 0

Pictured here (l-r) are Alice Pyle, Junior Achievement of Idaho; Hart Gilchrist; Intermountain Gas; Theresa Browne, Intermountain Gas; Sheri Davis, Junior Achievement of Idaho. Photo courtesy of JA Idaho.

Pictured here (l-r) are Alice Pyle, Junior Achievement of Idaho; Hart Gilchrist; Intermountain Gas; Theresa Browne, Intermountain Gas; and Sheri Davis, Junior Achievement of Idaho. Photo courtesy of JA Idaho.

In August, the MDU Resources Foundation presented a $5,000 sponsorship of Junior Achievement of Idaho programs in Boise. With this gift, students in the Magic Valley and Pocatello will experience hands-on, experiential and grade-appropriate lessons related to financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo