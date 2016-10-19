Mixed-use development will replace Jerry’s 27th Street Market

A $10.5 million mixed-use development is in the works for the former Jerry’s 27th Street Market site a few blocks east of the anticipated Esther Simplot Park.

The Corner at Whitewater LLC is proposing a four-story structure at the corner of 27th and Stewart Avenue in Boise’s West End with 8,071 square-feet of retail on street level and 23 condominiums above that. Five two-story townhomes would fill the rest of the block to 28th St., said Michael Jobes, a partner at 2 North Homes, Boise home developer and managing member at The Corner at Whitewater.

The Whitewater Station proposal aligns with the 30th Street Master Plan drafted in 2012 by the city of Boise and the Capital City Development Corp., which is the city’s redevelopment agency. Twenty-seventh Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard are two fingers that fall within CCDC’s 30th Street District that the city of Boise is branding as the West End.

The master plan calls for a “Hyde Park-style neighborhood commercial district” for the block encompassed by 27th, 28th, Stewart and Regan Avenue.

Jobes and Jeanette Newbold, another 2 North Homes partner and Corner at Whitewater managing member, are fluent with the master plan and the neighborhood and tailored Whitewater Station to fit the master plan’s ambitions for commercial, condos and townhomes.

In the past five years, 2 North homes has built 15 homes within about four blocks of 27th and Stewart, with four more under construction, Jobes said.

“We saw this area as a perfect area for urban revitalization,” Jobes said. “It’s the location. You’re close in to downtown. You’re near the Greenbelt and Esther Simplot Park. It was rundown and overlooked for many years. We really love this area. We like urban infill.”

The Jerry’s 27th Street Market building was built in 1952 but the store shut down in April. Jobes acquired the Jerry’s Market building three months ago and afterward learned the neighboring Islamic Temple wanted to sell its building. The sale is closing in October to give Corner at Whitewater the full south side of the Stewart block from 27th to 28th streets.

The Corner at Whitewater partnership also includes Trig Point Capital LLC of Denver with Blane Harvey and Leigh Alderton two other manager members.

“Our objective with Whitewater Station is to create a sense of place within the neighborhood, providing different housing types that can meet different market price points, with a mixture of commercial restaurant retail shops,” Jobes said. He anticipated a spring groundbreaking, with completion in late 2017 or early 2018.

Commercial real estate broker Jay Story of Story Commercial in Boise is in contract with the city of Boise as the West End project coordinator and he’s also interacting with Whitewater Station.

Matt Ciranni, vice president of the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, said the neighborhood needs more commercial development.

“Jerry’s Market was an asset to the neighborhood,” Ciranni said. “This is more in keeping with what we’re looking for. We want something that caters to the people in the neighborhood instead of exploits them, a café rather than another quick loans place.”

Jobes envisions a possible café, brewpub, little restaurant or little shop for street level.

The project architect is Dwaine Carver at CTY Studio in Boise. He said the commercial/condo building will have 30,281 square feet with 16 one-bedroom units from 653 to 788 square feet and seven two-bedroom units from 793 to 924 square feet.

The structure’s fourth floor will be set back 10 feet to lessen the height of the façade and also offer individual and shared rooftop terraces, Carver said.

The five townhomes will each be 1,694 square feet, he said.

No general contractor has been selected, Jobes said.

In McCall, 2 North Homes is currently developing a 72-unit townhouse project with three commercial mixed-use parcels and is doing design work on a mixed-use project in Sun Valley, he said.