Nampa is thinking about buying Centennial Golf Course property (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 19, 2016 0

The city of Nampa is throwing its hat in the ring to buy the land beneath at least the Centennial Golf Course and maybe also the Ridgecrest Golf Club. The golf course land, which is part of the state-owned Southwest Idaho Treatment Center property, is subject to eventual sale as the Idaho Department of Health & ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

