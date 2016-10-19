Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Orgill Inc., a Memphis, Tenn.-based distributor of hardware goods, is converting the former Kimball Office Inc. manufacturing plant in Post Falls into a distribution center to serve the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. Orgill acquired the 475,000-square-foot Kimball structure in September for an undisclosed amount and immediately started renovations with ambitions to start receiving product in ...