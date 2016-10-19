Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Orgill hardware distributor takes over Kimball Office plant in Post Falls (access required)

Orgill hardware distributor takes over Kimball Office plant in Post Falls (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 19, 2016 0

Orgill Inc., a Memphis, Tenn.-based distributor of hardware goods, is converting the former Kimball Office Inc. manufacturing plant in Post Falls into a distribution center to serve the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. Orgill acquired the 475,000-square-foot Kimball structure in September for an undisclosed amount and immediately started renovations with ambitions to start receiving product in ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo