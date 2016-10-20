Girl Scouts of Silver Sage will rebuild shower house with help from businesses

The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage has received nearly $100,000 in donations to rebuild a 65-year-old shower house at its Camp Alice Pittenger on Payette Lake.



The Girl Scouts has been fundraising for the new shower house, expected to cost $275,000, for more than a year. Cash contributions include $65,000 from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and $80,500 in locally donated products and services.

Boise-based AEI Construction Management, which donated a portion of its services, broke ground on the shower house in October. Local architect Thomas R. Williams of TRW Architecture is donating his services. The camp serves 800 girls each year.