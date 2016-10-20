Justin Woodward joins Key Equipment Finance

Justin Woodward has been named vice president, equipment finance at Key Equipment Finance, an affiliate of KeyCorp. In this role, Woodward will deliver equipment finance solutions to the company’s current and prospective clients in Idaho and Eastern Washington.

“Justin has extensive experience helping meet the equipment financing needs of companies in the transportation, construction, medical, aircraft, technology and agricultural sectors,” said Mark Thomas, senior vice president, Key Equipment Finance.

Woodward has more than 17 years of financing experience. Since 1999, he has held various positions of increasing responsibility at Zions Credit Corporation, the equipment financing division of Zions Bank. He holds a B.S. in technical sales from Weber State University.