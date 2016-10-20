Quantcast
Nampa Chamber of Commerce endorses CWI election bond (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 20, 2016 0

The Nampa Chamber of Commerce is supporting the bond for the College of Western Idaho, saying it will help business. CWI wants voters to support a $180 million bond Nov. 8 to build an Ada County campus and to add to CWI's Canyon County Campus in Nampa. The college leases 11 buildings across the Treasure Valley for ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

