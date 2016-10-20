Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The great outdoors is coming indoors for North Idaho College as construction proceeds in Coeur d’Alene on a $7.9 million, 30,000-square-foot student wellness and recreation center. The two-story center will feature a 30-foot-high climbing and bouldering wall as well as indoor track, gymnasium and weight training. Founded in 1933, NIC has never had a student recreation center. “It’s ...