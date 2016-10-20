Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / NIC’s first recreation center is taking shape in Coeur d’Alene (access required)

NIC’s first recreation center is taking shape in Coeur d’Alene (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 20, 2016 0

The great outdoors is coming indoors for North Idaho College as construction proceeds in Coeur d’Alene on a $7.9 million, 30,000-square-foot student wellness and recreation center. The two-story center will feature a 30-foot-high climbing and bouldering wall as well as indoor track, gymnasium and weight training. Founded in 1933, NIC has never had a student recreation center. “It’s ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo