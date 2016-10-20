Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Idaho ranks among the bottom five in several measures of political activism, efficacy and satisfaction, and that is hurting economic development, according to the University of Idaho’s Center for Local Government Research and Outreach. The center used data from the American National Election Study, a survey that polls citizens of every state every other year, to ...