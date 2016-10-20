Two hired for proposed new Idaho medical school

Tracy Farnsworth has been selected to serve as president and CEO of the proposed Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Mont., has been chosen to serve as chairman of the board for ICOM.

Goodnow has been the CEO of Benefis Health System for the past 14 years. He fraduated from the University of California-Davis and has a master’s in health services administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Farnsworth has more than 25 years of experience in various healthcare and higher education leadership roles. He was appointed associate dean, Kasiska Division of Health Sciences, at Idaho State University in 2010. Earlier, he had executive level appointments with Intermountain Healthcare, Catholic Healthcare West, City of Hope National Medical Center, and other public and private healthcare systems. He’s a graduate of Brigham Young University and received graduate degrees from Arizona State University and ISU.