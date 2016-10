Tyson Foods donates 35,000 lbs. of chicken to The Idaho Foodbank

In September, Tyson Foods worked with Albertsons to donate 35,000 lbs. of chicken to The Idaho Foodbank.

This donation is in addition to the major component of the Albertsons Boise Open’s charitable efforts, which is Tyson Foods Tickets Fore Charity program. The proceeds from all tournament ticket sales go directly to participating charities in the Treasure Valley.

The chicken will go to the Foodbank’s 230 partners statewide.