Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Coming soon: paid sick leave for federal contractors (access required)

Coming soon: paid sick leave for federal contractors (access required)

By: James C. Dale October 21, 2016 0

On September 29, the United States Department of Labor published final rules implementing Executive Order 13706 mandating up to seven days of paid sick time for employees who perform work on certain federal contracts. The rules will go into effect 60 days after publication and will apply to new solicitations issued on or after January 1. ...

About James C. Dale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo