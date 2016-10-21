Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

On September 29, the United States Department of Labor published final rules implementing Executive Order 13706 mandating up to seven days of paid sick time for employees who perform work on certain federal contracts. The rules will go into effect 60 days after publication and will apply to new solicitations issued on or after January 1. ...