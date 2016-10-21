Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation donates $40,000 to Valley Regional Transit

The Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation recently awarded Valley Regional Transit a $40,000 grant to provide affordable job access transportation services to low-income populations.

VRT has provided low-income job access transportation for the past five years, serving populations with commuting needs beyond the times and locations of the traditional bus system. In southwest Idaho, comprehensive public transportation services range from minimal to nonexistent in terms of: days of week, times of day, and frequency of services. This creates a tremendous gap for low-income workers without access to a vehicle. The Village Van program provides a reliable and affordable commuting option for the region’s workforce.

IWCF’s support has been matched with contributions from other organizations to provide this safety net service. VRT anticipates that the Village Van program will provide an estimated 7,500 rides over the next year.