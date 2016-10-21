Lia Dunne joins Eide Bailly

Lia Dunne has joined the Boise office of the regional CPA and business advisory firm of Eide Bailly LLP. Dunne is a certified public account and is working toward a AICPA Not-for-Profit Certificate.

Dunne is an audit manager and has more than 14 years of public accounting experience working with many industries, including nonprofit, health care and manufacturing.

Dunne holds a BA in business economics from the University of California. She is a member of the Idaho and California CPA Societies, as well as a leadership team member and friendship partner for International Schools, Inc.