UpCycle leased 4,470 square feet in BoDo in downtown Boise for a cycling/yogo studio. Greg Gaddis with Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Malissa Jackson with Colliers International represented the landlord. Lovely Nails renewed a lease at Gateway Plaza Shopping Center on Broadway Ave in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Lew Goldman, Brook Blakeslee and Mike Christensen of ...