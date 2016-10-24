Quantcast
Boise Co-op helps The Idaho Foodbank Launch Hunger Action Month

By: IBR Staff October 24, 2016

Photo courtesy of the Idaho Foodbank

On Sept. 1, the Boise Co-op helped The Idaho Foodbank launch Hunger Action Month 2016. The month is a national effort to raise awareness for hunger and food insecurity nationwide. Foodbank employees wore orange, the color associated with hunger awareness at the Boise Co-op’s Boise location to spread the word about the Co-op’s sponsorship of Hunger Action Month and how associates and customers can help solve hunger in Idaho.

The month includes a national effort by Feeding America, encouraging supporters and advocates to take selfies with paper plates with messages sharing something that would be a struggle to do while hungry or sharing what a person can do to help solve hunger in Idaho. The hashtag associated with the month is #HungerActionMonth.

The Foodbank celebrated Hunger Action Day on Sept. 8 and was active all month with  small activities for individuals, families or work groups.

