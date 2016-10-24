Quantcast
City Center Plaza opens in downtown Boise

By: IBR Staff October 24, 2016 0

Several hundred people were in attendance Oct. 20 at the City Center Plaza ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Boise. The Plaza includes a new headquarters for Clearwater Analytics, the Boise Centre East expansion, a new home for the Boise State University Computer Science Department and a Main Street Station for Valley Regional Transit. In the process, Grove Plaza was also rebuilt.

 Benn Brocksome and Katrine Franks from Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s office attended the ribbon cutting for the City Center Plaza project. Photo by Teya Vitu.


Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter cut the ribbon for the formal opening of the City Center Plaza with a large contingent from agencies involved in creating the Clearwater Building and Boise Centre East. Photo by Teya Vitu.

Pictured here (l-r) are Natalie Podgorski of Gallatin Public Relations, Sarah Cortez from the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce and Bonnie Shelton, also from Gallatin, attended the ribbon cutting for City Center Plaza. Photo by Teya Vitu.


Photo by Teya Vitu

Matt Stoll (left), executive director of the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho and Ken Burgess (right) of Veritas Advisors. Photo by Teya Vitu.

Gardner Company CEO Tommy Ahlquist, the visionary behind City Center Plaza, address the crowd attending the ribbon cutting for the $70 million project on Grove Plaza. Photo by Teya Vitu.

Gardner Company CEO Tommy Ahlquist, the driving force behind City Center Plaza, addresses the crowd attending the ribbon-cutting for the $70 million project on Grove Plaza. Photo by Teya Vitu.

