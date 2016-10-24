Girl Scouts of Silver Sage receives $5,000 from Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation

The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation has awarded Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council $5,000 to replace the 20-year-old kitchen flooring in the Camp Alice Pittenger lodge in McCall. The new floor will be made with durable, waterproof vinyl.

Foundation Director Laura Bettis, herself a Pittenger camper years ago, says, “The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation believes that investing in Idaho’s children will result in great returns for our state for years to come. We support the Girl Scout mission of building courage, confidence and character in Idaho’s girls.”

Every year, more than 800 Girl Scouts and adult volunteers and parents from southern Idaho attend at least one summer camp session at Camp Alice Pittenger and additional Girl Scouts, volunteers, and members of the community rent the property for events during the off season.