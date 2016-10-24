Quantcast
Intermountain Gas and U.S. Bank give time and money to Paint the Town

Intermountain Gas and U.S. Bank give time and money to Paint the Town

October 24, 2016

Photo courtesy of Neighborworks Boise

The Intermountain Gas Company and US Bank Paint the Town team. Photo courtesy of Neighborworks Boise.

Intermountain Gas Company and US Bank teamed up to participate in the 34th Annual Paint The Town, a NeighborWorks Boise event. On June 11, they joined 48 other teams throughout Ada County to provide freshly painted homes for the elderly and disabled.

Intermountain Gas and US Bank also did gutter repairs and painted a metal awning.

In addition to giving their time and resources, Intermountain Gas and US Bank both sponsored Paint The Town, donating $3,000. These funds help provide the paint and supplies for the projects, ensuring that the low-income homeowners receive the service free of charge.

 

