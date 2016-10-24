Joel Christopherson and Corey Woodward join Premier Technology in Blackfoot

Joel Christophersen has been hired as chief production officer for Blackfoot-based design, engineering and manufacturing company Premier Technology, Inc. and Corey Woodward will serve as production support manager.

Christophersen oversees all production operations, safety, HR, and personnel development programs. He is a demonstrated leader with more than 32 years of experience in manufacturing and repair, construction, mining and chemical manufacturing, and the oil and gas industries.

Christophersen holds a BS in geology from Idaho State University and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He is an active advisor for several universities and technical colleges, where he assists with program development and future talent in the trades/crafts, engineering, and business programs.

Woodward oversees the machine shop, industrial coatings and material prep organizations. He has worked in the manufacturing industry for more than 20 years in a variety of capacities. Woodward has a certificate in production machining, from Salt Lake Community College, a BS in technology management from Utah Valley University, as well as a master’s degree in organizational leadership.