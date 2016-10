Bank of the West supports the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition

Bank of the West donated $5,000 to the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition, the Idaho affiliate of the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, for their efforts to provide training on personal finance topics to Idahoans.

Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition began in 1995. Members of the coalition represent various educational, nonprofit, governmental, insurance, banking and securities related industries. For more information, visit www.idahoflc.org.