Ben Scott joins Proskriptive

Ben Scott has joined Proskriptive as senior director of customer enablement. He will lead tactical projects and oversee customer relationships from the company’s headquarters in Boise.

Scott spent the past 15 years working in business intelligence, business analysis and business management. He began his career at ProClarity, a Boise startup that was eventually purchased by Microsoft. He then went on to work for 10 years in the Microsoft Services business, first as a senior technical support engineer, then as a team manager, then an internal BI project manager and developer, and finally a business analyst and business manager.

Proskriptive is a data science company connecting healthcare organizations with analytic solutions.