Efforts to attract more women into engineering see modest results (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 25, 2016 0

The number of women studying engineering at Idaho universities has grown over the last decade, but women are still critically underrepresented in engineering in Idaho and across the country. Idaho universities have made attracting more women a priority and have seen a little progress over the last several years, but women still only comprise about 13 percent of engineers ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

