Idaho State University food pantry receives $10,000 donation

Idaho State University food pantry receives $10,000 donation

By: IBR Staff October 25, 2016 0

Pictured here (l-r) are Craig Thompson, housing director; Brooke Barber, director of student leadership and Benny's Pantry; Laura Vailas, ISU’s first lady; University President Arthur C. Vailas, Chartwells Regional Manager Kylene Ott, and Chris Gilliam, Chartwells' food service director. Photo courtesy of ISU.

Chartwells, Idaho State University’s dining services vendor, presented a $10,000 check to Benny’s Pantry, ISU’s on-campus food pantry in Pocatello, on Sept. 6. The presentation was part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration of The Commons, the newly renovated dining center in Turner Residence Hall.

