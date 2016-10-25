Idaho State University food pantry receives $10,000 donation
By: IBR Staff
October 25, 2016
5:00 am Tue, October 25, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Craig Thompson, housing director; Brooke Barber, director of student leadership and Benny’s Pantry; Laura Vailas, ISU’s first lady; University President Arthur C. Vailas, Chartwells Regional Manager Kylene Ott, and Chris Gilliam, Chartwells’ food service director. Photo courtesy of ISU.
Chartwells, Idaho State University’s dining services vendor, presented a $10,000 check to Benny’s Pantry, ISU’s on-campus food pantry in Pocatello, on Sept. 6. The presentation was part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration of The Commons, the newly renovated dining center in Turner Residence Hall.