Vision Charter School in Caldwell started construction Oct. 3 on a 27,984-square-foot, $4.5 million expansion to house the school’s 400 elementary students who are now in portable classrooms. The addition will more than double the size of Vision Charter, which now has grades seven to 12 in a 23,504-square-foot building. Enrollment capacity, however, will increase only to ...