Vision Charter School will double in size in Caldwell (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 25, 2016 0

Vision Charter School in Caldwell started construction Oct. 3 on a 27,984-square-foot, $4.5 million expansion to house the school’s 400 elementary students who are now in portable classrooms. The addition will more than double the size of Vision Charter, which now has grades seven to 12 in a 23,504-square-foot building. Enrollment capacity, however, will increase only to ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

